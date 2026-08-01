Dak Bungalow curry: The colonial-era dish born on India's historic highways. Watch the video

Dak Bungalow Curry is more than just a comforting meal—it's a recipe steeped in history. Originating during British India, this iconic Anglo-Indian curry was prepared by khansamas at roadside dak bungalows using locally available ingredients. Featuring tender meat, spicy gravy, potatoes and boiled eggs, the dish remains a delicious reminder of India's colonial culinary heritage. Watch the video to know the whole story