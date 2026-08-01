Indian villages where 1000+ ancient art traditions still thrive. Watch the video

India's oldest art forms aren't confined to museums, they're still part of everyday life. From the vibrant Pattachitra paintings of Raghurajpur in Odisha and the iconic Madhubani art of Bihar to the spiritual Thangka paintings of the Himalayas and the 4,000-year-old Dokra metal casting tradition of eastern India, these living art forms continue to preserve centuries of culture, craftsmanship and heritage. Watch the video to know the whole story!