Ramjhol 4.0 brings Rajasthan's art, craft and culinary heritage to Kolkata. Watch the video

The fourth edition of Ramjhol has begun at Kolkata Centre for Creativity, celebrating the vibrant cultural ties between Rajasthan and Bengal through art, craft, food, photography, performances and discussions. From the captivating Desert Scripts exhibition featuring traditional art forms like Phad, Mughal Art and Sanjhi to Chef Ambrish's immersive Sheherwali supper club, the festival offers an enriching experience of Rajasthan's artistic and culinary legacy. Ramjhol continues till August 1.