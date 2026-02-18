Videos

Vintage roars in Kolkata with the Car and Bike Show 2026

An excellent showcase of car and bike show has been put up in Kolkata and each automobile screams vintage love

The Vintage & Classic Car and Bike Show 2026 by Classic Drivers Club turned Kolkata into a celebration of automotive heritage at Alipore Museum. From the iconic 1949 Buick Super Eight to the rare Jaipur 2 and the stylish 1973 Fiat Barchetta, the showcase revived the elegance, nostalgia, and aristocratic charm of the golden motoring era.

Vintage & Classic Car and Bike Show
Classic Drivers Club

