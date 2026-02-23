Eric Dane passes away at the age of 53 leaving behind a beautiful legacy

Videos
Eric Dane, best known as Dr. Mark Sloan on Grey’s Anatomy, has passed away at 53 after battling ALS (Lou Gehrig’s disease). From early roles in The Wonder Years and Married... with Children to iconic performances in Grey’s Anatomy, The Last Ship, and Euphoria, he leaves behind a powerful legacy in television history. A devoted family man, he is survived by Rebecca Gayheart and their daughters.