Shikhar Dhawan & Sophie Shine wedding looks

The "Gabbar" of Indian cricket has found his queen! Former Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan is officially in the news for his stunning wedding with Sophie Shine. Shikhar recently dropped more breathtaking photos on his social media feed, giving fans a glimpse into their fairytale ceremony. The couple's royal outfits have been mostly styled by legendary designer Manish Malhotra, featuring intricate hand-embroidery and regal silhouettes.