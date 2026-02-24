Videos

Abohoman at Academy of Fine Arts: Journey of Arna Mukhopadhyay

Abohoman: Arna Mukhopadhyay talks about his journey and who were his inspiration for the play

We visited the Academy of Fine Arts yesterday to watch actor-director Arna Mukhopadhyay perform his solo play, Abohoman. The show was an interplay of emotions...he made us laugh, he made us clap, he made us cry, and even made our jaws drop. He had said that a 2.5 hour long solo act wasn't something he had on his must-do list. All he wanted to talk, to share things that were reflective of lives, neither entirely his, nor entirely anyone else's, but of the main character Abohoman's which kind of mirrored all our lives. He doesn't talk about a world of illusions, but of something very intimate.

For more updates, join/follow our WhatsApp, Telegram and YouTube channels.

Arna Mukhopadhyay
Arna Mukhopadhyay play

Related Stories

No stories found.
X
Indulgexpress
www.indulgexpress.com