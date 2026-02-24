Abohoman at Academy of Fine Arts: Journey of Arna Mukhopadhyay

We visited the Academy of Fine Arts yesterday to watch actor-director Arna Mukhopadhyay perform his solo play, Abohoman. The show was an interplay of emotions...he made us laugh, he made us clap, he made us cry, and even made our jaws drop. He had said that a 2.5 hour long solo act wasn't something he had on his must-do list. All he wanted to talk, to share things that were reflective of lives, neither entirely his, nor entirely anyone else's, but of the main character Abohoman's which kind of mirrored all our lives. He doesn't talk about a world of illusions, but of something very intimate.