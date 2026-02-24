Millie Bobby Brown celebrates an aristocratic birthday

Millie Bobby Brown celebrates her 22nd birthday in royal old-world style, stunning in a pink corset gown alongside Jake Bongiovi and friends. Dressed in a stunning pink corset gown and crowned to perfection, Millie fully embraced the regal theme. Her friends joined in on the role play, donning vintage, 19th-century–inspired ensembles that made the celebration look like pages straight out of a historical memory album.