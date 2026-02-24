Videos
Shikhar Dhawan & Sophie Shine says yes to forever in a grand wedding!
Shikhar Dhawan & Sophie Shine just got married and their wedding was dreamy and star-studded. Let's decode their wedding dresses!
Romance meets refined couture! Former Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan has tied the knot with Irish executive Sophie Shine in a ceremony that has taken the fashion world by storm. We decode their stunning wedding ensemble designed by Manish Malhotra. Sophie made a striking statement in an ivory silk lehenga from the INAYA Summer 2026 collection, featuring breathtaking 3D orange floral motifs and vintage glamour. Shikhar matched her elegance in a monochromatic Manish Malhotra sherwani with subtle tonal embroidery.