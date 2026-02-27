Videos
Did you know Nana Patekar once asked a producer to wash the dishes?
Nana Patekar who is known for his bold persona has done some of the most unimaginable things in the Bollywood industry, Paresh Rawal spills the tea!
When candid storytelling meets Bollywood legend, it’s pure entertainment. Paresh Rawal once shared a bold anecdote about Nana Patekar, from inviting a producer home for mutton and asking him to wash his own dishes, to confidently quoting INR 1 crore as a character artiste when few dared. Swag, audacity, and unmatched individuality define peak Nana energy.