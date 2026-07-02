Saggi Phool: The timeless Punjabi bridal jewellery that's making a stylish comeback

Discover the beautiful story behind the Saggi Phool, one of Punjab's most iconic bridal ornaments. Worn for centuries by Punjabi brides, this exquisite headpiece represents heritage, grace, and timeless tradition. From its intricate craftsmanship in gold, silver, pearls, and gemstones to its three stunning styles—Saggi Uchhi, Motianwali Saggi, and Saggi Chandiari—we break down why this forgotten jewel is making a grand comeback in modern-day fashion. Watch the video to know more!