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Thylane Blondeau: ‘World’s most beautiful girl’ marries Ben Attal in Paris
From child prodigy in fashion to a global style icon, Thylane Blondeau begins a new chapter as she marries French actor and DJ Ben Attal
Thylane Blondeau, once known as the "World's Most Beautiful Girl," has married French actor and DJ Ben Attal in a romantic Paris wedding. Let's explore her journey from child model discovered by Jean Paul Gaultier to global fashion icon, entrepreneur, and finally now a bride.
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