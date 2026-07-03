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Aamir Khan confirms his wedding date! Watch the video
Bollywood gears up for a weekend of celebrations as Aamir Khan and Anshula Kapoor prepare to tie the knot.
Aamir Khan has confirmed that he will tie the knot on July 5 in an intimate wedding ceremony. The actor was previously married to Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao and is now ready to begin a new chapter. The celebrations continue as Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar are also set to get married on July 6, making it a weekend full of celebrity weddings.