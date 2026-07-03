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Celebs who attended the Alpha screening. Watch the video
Bollywood's biggest names light up the special screening of Alpha with their star-studded presence.
Celebrities from across the entertainment industry came together for the special screening of Alpha, making its opening day a truly star-studded affair. From Arjun Kapoor to Mahesh Bhatt, several prominent names attended the event and showed their support. Here are some glimpses from the glamorous evening.
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