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Kara Hunnime festival: A glimpse of the famous cart-festival in Karnataka
North Karnataka celebrates Kara Hunnime with devotion, tradition and vibrant bullock cart processions
Kara Hunnime, one of the most cherished agrarian festivals of North Karnataka, is celebrated with great devotion and joy. Marking the arrival of the monsoon, farmers worship their cattle in gratitude for a prosperous harvest. One of the festival's biggest highlights is the vibrant bullock cart procession, bringing together tradition, culture, and community spirit. Here are some glimpses from the grand cart festival in the city.