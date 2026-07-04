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Manipur's Kang festival: India's unique Rath Yatra tradition you didn't know about. Watch the video
Manipur's Kang festival centuries-old Rath Yatra celebrated by the Meitei community with a grand chariot procession, rituals, music, and devotion.
While Puri's Rath Yatra is world-famous, Manipur celebrates its own centuries-old chariot festival called Kang. Celebrated by the Meitei community, this vibrant festival features a towering 20-foot chariot, thousands of devotees, traditional music, flowers, and rituals marking the journey of the deities. Here's everything you need to know about one of Manipur's most cherished festivals.
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