Videos
Maximalism in Indian art: CIMA Kolkata's summer show 2026 celebrates bold expression. Watch the video
Experience the vibrant world of Indian maximalism as CIMA Kolkata showcases stunning works by veteran and emerging artists in its Summer Show 2026.
CIMA Kolkata's Summer Show 2026 brings together around 50 veteran and emerging artists, showcasing vibrant paintings, scrolls, and sculptures that reflect India's rich cultural diversity and layered artistic traditions. Maximalism in Indian Art is on at CIMA Kolkata till August 14.