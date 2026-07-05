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Bizarre celebrity food habits that will leave you surprised. Watch the video
From cheesecake rituals to edible clay: Celebrities with the strangest food habits
Ever wondered what your favorite celebrities eat? From Steve Jobs' famously repetitive diet to Shailene Woodley eating edible clay and Stephen King's pre-writing cheesecake ritual, these unusual food habits are sure to surprise you. Watch the video to discover some of the most fascinating and unexpected celebrity eating routines from around the world, and let us know in the comments which one amazed you the most!