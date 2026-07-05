Videos
Erling Haaland: The viral football star winning hearts at FIFA 2026. Watch the video
Beyond the goals: The story behind Erling Haaland's viral personality
Erling Haaland is doing much more than scoring goals at the FIFA World Cup 2026, he's winning the internet with his hilarious facial expressions and larger-than-life personality. From his early days in Norway to becoming one of the world's most feared strikers, Haaland's journey is as inspiring as it is entertaining. Watch the video to discover the story behind the football superstar who is dominating both the pitch and social media.