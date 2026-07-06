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Inside Neymar’s luxury empire: Batcopter, private jet & more! Watch the video
From a Batman-inspired Batcopter to a $46 million private jet, here's a look at Neymar's jaw-dropping luxury collection beyond football.
After Neymar's international retirement announcement, fans are reflecting on his legendary career, and his incredible lifestyle off the pitch. From a Batman-inspired $15 million "Batcopter" and a $46 million private jet to a Batmobile-style luxury car, here's a look at the football icon's most extravagant possessions.