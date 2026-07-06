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Teejan Bai: The woman who made the lost art of Pandavani famous passed away at 70
Legendary Pandavani artist Teejan Bai, who redefined Indian folk storytelling, leaves behind an enduring cultural legacy
Teejan Bai, the legendary Pandavani exponent from Chhattisgarh, passed away at the age of 70, leaving behind an extraordinary legacy in Indian folk arts. Defying social norms that barred women from performing Pandavani, she transformed the Mahabharata into a powerful solo performance art and inspired generations of artists. Honoured with the Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Vibhushan, Teejan Bai's voice and courage changed the face of Indian storytelling forever.