Videos
Ghewar vs Babarsa: The sweet similarity that's surprising everyone. Watch the video
Rajasthan’s famous Ghewar has a little-known Bengali counterpart called Babarsa and here's how the two are different
Everyone knows and loves Rajasthan's iconic Ghewar, but did you know Bengal has a strikingly similar sweet called Babarsa? Hailing from Khirpai in Paschim Medinipur, Babarsa is made by pouring thin maida batter into hot ghee to create the same signature honeycomb-like crispy disc. Watch the video to know the whole story!