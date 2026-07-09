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Arthur Fery’s incredible Wimbledon 2026 run and all about his fame, career and wealth. Watch the video
British wildcard Arthur Fery's dream Wimbledon 2026 run has captivated fans. Here's everything to know about the rising tennis star and his inspiring journey.
Arthur Fery has become one of the biggest breakout stars at Wimbledon 2026! The 23-year-old British wildcard stunned ninth seed Flavio Cobolli to reach the semi-finals, marking the biggest victory of his career. Born in Sèvres, France, Arthur comes from a sporting family. His mother, Olivia, was a professional tennis player, while his father, Loïc Féry, is a well-known French businessman and former football club owner. Watch the video to know more.
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