Videos
This Potato Cafe in Kolkata is the dream spot for spud-lovers! Watch the video
From giant baked jacket potatoes to crispy potato tornadoes, Ariko is Kolkata's newest café celebrating Bengal's never-ending love affair with potatoes.
Bengalis and potatoes share an eternal love story. Taking that obsession to a whole new level is Ariko, a brand new potato-forward cafe tucked away near Deshapriya Park/Kalighat. And we are talking about just not any random potato dishes but massive, slow-baked jacket potatoes, super crispy potato tornadoes that actually stay crunchy, and incredible fusion twists.
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels.