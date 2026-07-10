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Celebs attend Raghav Juyal's birthday and make his day memorable. Watch the video
From Ali Fazal to Sanya Malhotra, Bollywood’s familiar faces came together to celebrate Raghav Juyal’s birthday and here's a glimpse
A glimpse into Raghav Juyal's star-studded birthday celebration, where friends from the industry came together for an evening of fun, laughter, and festivities. From Ali Fazal to Sanya Malhotra, the guest list was packed with familiar faces as the birthday boy marked the occasion with a cake-cutting ceremony.