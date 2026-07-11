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The Odyssey premieres in Mumbai with the cast present. Watch the video
Hollywood lands in Mumbai as Tom Holland, Matt Damon and Christopher Nolan attend The Odyssey's grand world premiere.
Hollywood has officially arrived in Mumbai! Tom Holland, Matt Damon, and Christopher Nolan brought global star power to the city with a grand appearance for The Odyssey premiere. Fans got a glimpse of the trio after the film’s screening as they celebrated the worldwide first screening of this highly anticipated cinematic spectacle.