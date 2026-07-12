Did you know Ananya Panday's grandfather made medical history?

Long before the Panday family became synonymous with Bollywood, Dr. Sharad Panday earned recognition as one of India's most celebrated cardiac surgeons. Along with Dr. P. K. Sen, he was part of the team that performed India's first heart transplant in 1968—only the sixth such procedure in the world. After completing his medical education in India and advanced surgical training in Canada, Dr. Sharad Panday returned home to perform several groundbreaking open-heart surgeries, leaving behind an extraordinary legacy in Indian healthcare. Here's a glimpse of his life story