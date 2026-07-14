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Lights, camera, abhinaya! feat. Sushmita Bhat. Watch the video
From television to pan-Indian cinema, Sushmitha Bhat is carving a path defined by discipline, versatility, and a passion for storytelling.
From television beginnings to pan-Indian cinema, Sushmita Bhat’s journey has unfolded one unexpected opportunity at a time. Grounded in bharatanatiyam and driven by curiosity — here’s how the actress is charting her own course through Indian cinema
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