Rath Gali of North Kolkata: Where colourful miniature Raths come to life. Watch the video

As Rath Yatra approaches, local markets fill with colourful miniature raths that children and families joyfully pull through their neighbourhoods. But have you ever wondered where these beautiful chariots are made? Hidden in North Kolkata's Rath Gali on Ramesh Chandra Dutta Street, more than 40 artisan families handcraft stunning wooden, bamboo, and cane raths, each painted with remarkable detail. Watch the video to know about the place!