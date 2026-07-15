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In Bloom: Shipra Bhattacharya’s artistic journey opens at Kolkata Centre for Creativity. Watch the video
A celebration of five decades of artistic brilliance, Shipra Bhattacharya’s In Bloom brings together her evocative paintings and sculptures in Kolkata.
Explore In Bloom, a landmark exhibition celebrating five decades of acclaimed artist Shipra Bhattacharya’s work at Kolkata Centre for Creativity. Featuring paintings and sculptures, the exhibition runs until July 24, 2026, in collaboration with Gallery Sanskriti.
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