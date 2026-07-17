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Mary Jo Campbell, mother of Kris Jenner passes away at 91. Watch the video
Mary Jo Campbell, Kris Jenner’s beloved mother and a familiar face from Keeping Up With The Kardashians, passes away at 91, leaving behind a lasting legacy.
Mary Jo Campbell, affectionately known as MJ and mother of Kris Jenner, has passed away at the age of 91. The beloved Kardashian-Jenner family matriarch, successful businesswoman, and reality TV personality leaves behind an inspiring legacy of resilience, entrepreneurship, and family.