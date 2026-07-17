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Rath Yatra 2026 celebrated worldwide and the story of Kanika Bhog. Watch the video
From Puri to global cities, Rath Yatra has become an international celebration of faith, culture, and tradition, with devotees and communities coming together worldwide.
Rath Yatra celebrations have grown far beyond Odisha, with grand processions taking place across New York, San Francisco, Prague, Rome, London, and Brisbane. Celebrity chef Vikas Khanna celebrated the festival with Kanika Bhog, showcasing Odisha's rich culinary and spiritual traditions.