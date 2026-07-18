Cricket legend Sir Garfield Sobers passes away at 89. Watch the video

Cricket has bid farewell to one of its greatest-ever icons. Sir Garfield Sobers, the legendary West Indies cricketer and one of the finest all-rounders the sport has ever seen, has passed away at the age of 89 at his home in Barbados. From his elegant left-handed batting to his ability to bowl both pace and spin, Sobers transformed the game with his unmatched versatility. Representing the West Indies from 1954 to 1974, he inspired generations with his extraordinary performances and was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in 1975 for his outstanding contribution to cricket. Watch the video to know his full story