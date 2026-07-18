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Shipra Bhattacharya’s In Bloom exhibition celebrates feminine energy, emotion & resilience

Shipra Bhattacharya's In Bloom is a captivating celebration of femininity, emotion, and artistic expression at Kolkata Centre for Creativity.

Artist Shipra Bhattacharya’s In Bloom exhibition transforms the Kolkata Centre for Creativity into a visual journey of feminine expression. Through powerful paintings and sculptures, the exhibition explores the beauty, strength, vulnerability, and profound emotions that shape the human experience.

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exhibition
artist Shipra Bhattacharya