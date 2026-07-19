Videos
A voice beyond Earth: How Kesarbai Kerkar's melody reached space. Watch the video
How Kesarbai Kerkar's timeless voice became India's message to the cosmos through NASA's Voyager Golden Record.
The voice belongs to Kesarbai Kerkar, the iconic Hindustani classical vocalist fondly known as 'Surashree' — the Goddess of Melody. Her powerful rendition of Jaat Kahan Ho became part of NASA’s historic Voyager Golden Record, a time capsule launched in 1977 to represent the sounds, music, and stories of Earth to the universe. Watch the video to know the whole story.
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