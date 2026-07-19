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Inside Biraaj Dodiya’s latest solo exhibition ‘Grid for a Disappearance’. Watch the video
Biraaj Dodiya's Grid for a Disappearance explores memory, absence, and transformation through striking contemporary art.
Artist Biraaj Dodiya’s latest solo exhibition, Grid for a Disappearance, has opened at Experimenter in Ballygunge Place, Kolkata, bringing together a powerful collection of contemporary artworks. The exhibition features a unique body of work including painted steel sculptures, photographs, and oil paintings, exploring themes of memory, transformation, absence, and the traces left behind. Watch the video to know more!
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