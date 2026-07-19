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Poda Pitha: The story of Odisha’s iconic burnt cake. Watch the video
More than a dessert, Poda Pitha is Odisha's iconic Rath Yatra delicacy steeped in tradition, devotion, and unforgettable flavours.
As Odisha celebrates the grand festival of Rath Yatra, discover Poda Pitha, the state’s iconic “burnt cake” and a beloved traditional delicacy associated with Lord Jagannath. Unlike regular sweets, Poda Pitha gets its charm from its dark, charred crust and smoky flavour. Made with a fermented batter of rice and urad dal, along with coconut, jaggery, ripe bananas, ghee, cashews, and raisins, the dessert is slow-baked over glowing coals in a leaf-lined pot. The result is a delicious combination of a caramelised outer crust and a soft, dense, fudgy centre that makes Poda Pitha truly unique. Watch the video to know the whole story.
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