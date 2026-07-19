Poda Pitha: The story of Odisha’s iconic burnt cake. Watch the video

As Odisha celebrates the grand festival of Rath Yatra, discover Poda Pitha, the state’s iconic “burnt cake” and a beloved traditional delicacy associated with Lord Jagannath. Unlike regular sweets, Poda Pitha gets its charm from its dark, charred crust and smoky flavour. Made with a fermented batter of rice and urad dal, along with coconut, jaggery, ripe bananas, ghee, cashews, and raisins, the dessert is slow-baked over glowing coals in a leaf-lined pot. The result is a delicious combination of a caramelised outer crust and a soft, dense, fudgy centre that makes Poda Pitha truly unique. Watch the video to know the whole story.