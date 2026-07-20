Mahesh Rath Yatra 2026: Bengal's 630-year-old chariot festival that rivals Puri. Watch the video

Indulge in the grandeur of the historic Mahesh Rath Yatra in Sreerampur, West Bengal. Believed to have begun in 1396, it is regarded as the oldest Rath Yatra in Bengal and the second oldest in the world after Puri. Unlike Puri's three separate chariots, the divine siblings—Jagannath, Balabhadra, and Subhadra—ride together in one magnificent rath, making this centuries-old festival truly unique. Watch the video to know the whole story!