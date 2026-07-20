Videos
The story of Linen: The 9,000-year journey of the world's premium fabric. Watch the video
From ancient Egyptian garments to modern luxury fashion, discover the fascinating journey of flax—the timeless plant behind the world’s beloved linen fabric.
Did you know one of the world's most luxurious fabrics comes from a plant cultivated by humans for nearly 9,000 years? Meet flax, the ancient crop behind linen. From its use in ancient civilizations and Egyptian royal garments to becoming one of today's most sought-after natural fibres, linen has a fascinating history. Lightweight, breathable, highly absorbent, and perfect for hot climates, linen is as practical as it is elegant. Plus, learn a simple trick to identify genuine linen from imitations. Watch the video to know the whole story!