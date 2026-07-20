Who is Ferran Torres: Spain's World Cup hero? Watch the video

Spain's FIFA World Cup 2026 triumph had a new hero—Ferran Torres. After scoring the decisive extra-time goal against Argentina, the 26-year-old forward helped Spain lift its first World Cup trophy in 16 years. But who is Ferran Torres? From joining Valencia's academy at the age of six to playing for Manchester City and Barcelona, here's everything you need to know about Spain's football superstar, including his career, salary, net worth, and personal life. Watch the video to know the whole story!