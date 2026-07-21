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Andhra Pradesh’s Pootharekulu gets GI tag: The story behind India’s iconic paper sweet. Watch the video
Andhra Pradesh’s iconic Pootharekulu, the Paper Sweet, earns a GI tag. Explore its history, craftsmanship, cultural roots, and modern flavours.
Andhra Pradesh's famous Pootharekulu, also known as the Paper Sweet, has earned a prestigious GI tag. Discover its rich history, traditional preparation, cultural significance, and the modern fusion flavours making this centuries-old delicacy popular once again.
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