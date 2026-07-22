Videos
Actress Kaylee Hottle passes away at 18 in tragic car accident. Watch the video
Hollywood mourns the reported death of Godzilla vs. Kong star Kaylee Hottle at 18, remembering her inspiring legacy as a trailblazing deaf actor
The entertainment industry is mourning the tragic loss of actor Kaylee Hottle, who reportedly passed away at the age of 18 following a car accident. Best known for portraying Jia in the Godzilla vs. Kong films, Kaylee broke barriers as one of Hollywood's few deaf actors to achieve mainstream recognition. Her inspiring journey and advocacy for the deaf community left a lasting impact on audiences worldwide.
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels.