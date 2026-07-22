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Trace Gallery opens in Kolkata: A new hub for contemporary art and creative culture. Watch the video
Kolkata gets a new cultural landmark with the launch of Trace Gallery and Raj Chowdhury's debut solo exhibition.
Kolkata welcomes Trace Gallery, a new contemporary art space conceptualised by Anissa Sonthalia. The gallery opens with Raj Chowdhury's debut exhibition Where Do I Pause, bringing together art, design, music, and immersive cultural experiences.
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