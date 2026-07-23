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Loved The Odyssey? Explore the legendary ancient city of Troy in Turkey. Watch the video
Inspired by Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey? Discover the ancient city of Troy, where myth, history, and archaeology come together in one unforgettable destination.
As Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey captivates audiences, fans are eager to discover the breathtaking locations behind the epic. Journey to the ancient city of Troy in northwestern Turkey, believed to be the setting of Homer’s legendary tale. Explore the iconic wooden horse, centuries-old ruins, the Troy Museum, and the nearby town of Çanakkale, where history, mythology, and authentic Turkish cuisine come together for an unforgettable travel experience.