Videos
Ujaan Ganguly & Rapurna Bhattacharyya get candid about their debuts in Katukutu Buro. Watch the video
Ujaan Ganguly and Rapurna Bhattacharyya talk about Katukutu Buro, sharing insights into their debut journey, the film's unique story, and what makes it a must-watch.
Ujaan Ganguly and Rapurna Bhattacharyya open up about their upcoming film Katukutu Buro in an exclusive candid conversation. As the film marks Ujaan's feature directorial debut and Rapurna's acting debut, the duo shares their excitement, creative journey, and what audiences can expect. With unexpected twists and thought-provoking themes, Katukutu Buro is set to be a memorable cinematic experience.