Ujaan Ganguly & Rapurna Bhattacharyya get candid about their debuts in Katukutu Buro. Watch the video

Ujaan Ganguly and Rapurna Bhattacharyya open up about their upcoming film Katukutu Buro in an exclusive candid conversation. As the film marks Ujaan's feature directorial debut and Rapurna's acting debut, the duo shares their excitement, creative journey, and what audiences can expect. With unexpected twists and thought-provoking themes, Katukutu Buro is set to be a memorable cinematic experience.