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Craving Dim Sums this monsoon? Dimsum Story in South Kolkata makes up as the perfect spot. Watch the video
This South Kolkata dim sum spot is perfect for the monsoon
Monsoon and steaming hot dim sums are the perfect combination, and Dimsum Story in South Kolkata delivers just that. From the rich and creamy Philly Cream Cheese Dimsum and flavour-packed Truffle Edamame Dimsum to the juicy Shrimp & Pork Sui Mai, every bite is worth trying. Don't miss the House Royale Platter if you want to sample a variety of their signature dim sums. The Soy Mushroom Chung Fun is another standout, featuring silky rice rolls, savoury mushrooms, and a delicious soy-based sauce. Watch the video to know more
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