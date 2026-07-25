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Meet Christopher Nolan's forgotten brother and his stories. Watch the video
Christopher Nolan's forgotten brother: The true crime story stranger than fiction
As The Odyssey fuels excitement around Christopher Nolan, renewed attention has turned to his lesser-known brother, Matthew Nolan. From criminal allegations and an FBI arrest to an alleged jailbreak plot, Matthew's extraordinary story has sparked comparisons with the themes found in Christopher Nolan's films. Here's what happened—and what remains unproven.
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