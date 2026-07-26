How to identify a real handloom saree: Here's easy ways to spot the difference. Watch the video

Love handloom sarees but unsure if they're authentic? While experts can identify them instantly, there are a few simple signs anyone can look for. From tiny pinholes along the selvedge and slight irregularities in the weave to the reverse side of the motifs and trusted certifications like the Handloom Mark, Silk Mark, and Craft Mark, these details can help you distinguish a genuine handwoven saree from a machine-made imitation. Here's a quick guide to shopping smarter and supporting traditional artisans.