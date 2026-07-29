Videos
Would you taste a 2,000-year-old butter? The mystery of Bog Butter. Watch the video
2,000-year-old butter? The bizarre story of Ireland's mysterious bog butter will leave you amazed!
Would you try butter that's nearly 2,000 years old? It may sound unbelievable, but archaeologists in Ireland and Scotland have uncovered what's known as bog butter—ancient butter and animal fat buried deep inside peat bogs and preserved for centuries, sometimes even thousands of years. Watch the video to know the whole story!