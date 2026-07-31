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Becoming an 'Overnight Success' after 20 years | Dibyendu Bhattacharya. Watch the video
From theatre roots to standout performances in Alpha and Raakh, Dibyendu Bhattacharya reflects on two decades of perseverance, his craft, and staying grounded.
"It takes two decades to become an overnight success,” says actor Dibyendu Bhattacharya, who is living proof of the adage. An NSD alumnus, the actor has enacted every possible character, from gritty law enforcers to complex, everyday figures with subtlety. He compares his acting style to dal-bhaat (pulse and rice): comforting, grounded, and deeply rooted in simplicity. Now, with his recent releases Alpha and Raakh earning him accolades from critics and audiences alike, we catch up with him to dive into his craft, his roots, and what keeps him grounded amidst the buzz.